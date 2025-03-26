Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $116.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.