Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,887,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 731,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 285,564 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

