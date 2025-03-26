Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 13,446 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.