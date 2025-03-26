Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 14,023 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 98,875 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Endava by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,384,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after acquiring an additional 118,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 931,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 181,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 777,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

