Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 38,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

