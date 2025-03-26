Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 925 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -167.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

