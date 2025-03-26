Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 978 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

