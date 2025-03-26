Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

