Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,581,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 47.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.