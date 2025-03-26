Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,147 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $756,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $86.23 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

