Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 64.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NMI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

