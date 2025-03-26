Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

