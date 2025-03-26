Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.