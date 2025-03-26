Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

