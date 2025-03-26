Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 345.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 590,946 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,282 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,104. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

