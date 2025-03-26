Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,331,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,878,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Ingevity by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 189,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

