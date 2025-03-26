Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

AVUV stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

