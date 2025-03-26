Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,501,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cactus by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,377,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

