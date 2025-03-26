Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 341.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

