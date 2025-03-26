Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,880 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,044,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stride by 416.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $20,850,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $13,465,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Stride Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LRN opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

