O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 1,291 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

