ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

OGS stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

