PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -254.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

