PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $892.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

