PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the third quarter worth $2,261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovex International during the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Innovex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovex International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Innovex International Stock Performance

NYSE INVX opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVX shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innovex International

Innovex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.