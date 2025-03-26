Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 282,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

