Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $80.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at $45,161,169. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile



Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

