Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $79.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 96.72%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

