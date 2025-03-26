Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $5,349,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.3 %

SNDR stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

