ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.11 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.