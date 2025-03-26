Signaturefd LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 172.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Repligen by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Repligen by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.36. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $187.25. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.