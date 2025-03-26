Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 831.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SFL by 2,095.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 429,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 601,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 170,044 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SFL during the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

