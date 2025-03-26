Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 4,880 Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIA. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.