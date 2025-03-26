Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 1,498,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in agilon health by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 1,083,492 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,742,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGL opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

View Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.