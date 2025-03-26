Signaturefd LLC Buys New Shares in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

