Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Up 1.5 %

CROX opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

