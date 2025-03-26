Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Destiny Tech100 were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Shares of Destiny Tech100 stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

