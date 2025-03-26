Signaturefd LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 233.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 43.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 880.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

