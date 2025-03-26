Signaturefd LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 139.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 53.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after buying an additional 141,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 177.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,074 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

