Signaturefd LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 534.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $511.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -813.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

