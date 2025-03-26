Signaturefd LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Triumph Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

