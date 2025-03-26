Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,080,000. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 171,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 212,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.3 %

CHX stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

