Signaturefd LLC Purchases 283 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 884.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 196.11 and a beta of 3.58.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. Analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

