Signaturefd LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 357.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $62,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,470. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $95,208.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,483.60. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,719 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

