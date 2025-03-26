Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.