Signaturefd LLC Sells 819 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 270.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.