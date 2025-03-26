Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 307,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.