Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,598 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

