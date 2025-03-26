SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

