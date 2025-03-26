Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEO

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.